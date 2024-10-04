<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Tacita Dean: Blind Folly

4 October 2024

Blind and Dusty (2024; detail), Tacita Dean. Photo: Fredrik Nilsen Studio; courtesy and © the artist

Be it the sea, the land or the haunting, hopeful shape of trees, nature has long been a source of fascination for the artist and film-maker Tacita Dean. In her latest exhibition, at the Menil Collection in Houston, she continues her exploration of trees and natural surroundings – this time drawing on her recent experience of the Texan city – but infuses it with a philosophical flavour (11 October–19 April 2025). Much of the show comprises drawings she created by letting chance guide her hand; she executed the drawings on a variety of materials, including paper, postcards and albumen photographs, in an attempt to let the medium inform her patterns. If this latter objective is characteristic of her art – some of her early works involved cutting pieces of audio tape to the precise length required by the sounds of the birds and insects recorded on them – this exhibition highlights the variety she can mine from the act of drawing, from small-scale scribbles to monumental chalkboard scrawls. A rotating group of her 16mm films are being shown in a separate gallery.

Find out more from the Menil Collection’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Beauty (2006), Tacita Dean. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Photo: Tenari Tuatagaloa; © the artist

Found Cy, Houston (2024), Tacita Dean. Menil Collection, Houston. © the artist

Sunset (2015), Tacita Dean. Glenstone Museum, Potomac. Courtesy the artist/Frith Street Gallery, London/Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris and Los Angeles; photo: Fredrik Nilsen; © the artist

Blind and Dusty (2024), Tacita Dean. Photo: Fredrik Nilsen Studio; courtesy and © the artist

Recommended for you

Tacita Dean, photographed in Frith Street Gallery’s Golden Square space in London, in October 2021. Behind her is one of the works in the Purgatory (2021) series.

‘I have to fight for the corner of film’ – an interview with Tacita Dean

The British artist has consistently used film as a means of making a statement about painting. But now her chosen medium is urgently in need of saving
Prisoner Pair (2008), Tacita Dean.

Tacita Dean’s meditations on a medium

Two shows in London reaffirm the artist’s intense dedication to film and the moving image

Top drawers – a brief history of sketching through the ages

Spanning several continents and 13,000 years of graphic art, Susan Owens’s new book outlines the many reasons why artists have always been drawn to drawing

Current Issue

October 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh paintings after fellow protestors jailed for same act

Frick Collection’s next director is Royal Academy’s Axel Rüger

Glenn Lowry to step down as MoMA director after 30 years

Latest Comment

Crafting value in Venice

The many faces of Mary Magdalene

Is Labour’s arts policy a case of warm words, no cold hard cash?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP