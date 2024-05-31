Traditional Japanese decoration is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the art of Henri Matisse. But there is something similar, this show at the Baltimore Museum of Art proposes, in the ways that Matisse and a trio of Japanese woodcut specialists operating in the early 19th-century paired images of posing women with highly complex patterns. Where Matisse’s portraits tended to use European models dressed as odalisques or enslaved harem women, complete with richly textured backgrounds often inspired by fabrics from the Islamic world, the works of Kikugawa Eizan, Keisai Eisen and Utagawa Kunisada depicted female subjects – often sex workers – in public spaces in lavish attire. The exhibition is largely composed of pieces from the museum’s own collection, which includes more than 1,000 works by Matisse (2 June–5 January 2025).

