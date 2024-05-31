<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

The Art of Pattern: Henri Matisse and Japanese Woodcut Artists

31 May 2024

Seated Odalisque, Left Knee Bent, Ornamental Background and Checkerboard (1928; detail), Henri Matisse. The Baltimore Museum of Art. © Succession H. Matisse, Paris/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Traditional Japanese decoration is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the art of Henri Matisse. But there is something similar, this show at the Baltimore Museum of Art proposes, in the ways that Matisse and a trio of Japanese woodcut specialists operating in the early 19th-century paired images of posing women with highly complex patterns. Where Matisse’s portraits tended to use European models dressed as odalisques or enslaved harem women, complete with richly textured backgrounds often inspired by fabrics from the Islamic world, the works of Kikugawa Eizan, Keisai Eisen and Utagawa Kunisada depicted female subjects – often sex workers – in public spaces in lavish attire. The exhibition is largely composed of pieces from the museum’s own collection, which includes more than 1,000 works by Matisse (2 June–5 January 2025).

Find out more from Baltimore Museum of Art’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Geisha Standing beside the Entrance of the Umewaka Restaurant (late 1820s), Utagawa Kunisada. Baltimore Museum of Art

tanding Odalisque Reflected in a Mirror (1923), Henri Matisse. Baltimore Museum of Art. © Succession H. Matisse, Paris/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Mt. Fuji from Izu Province; The Courtesan Kisegawa of the Owariya Brothel (early 1830s), Keisai Eisen. Baltimore Museum of Art

Seated Odalisque, Left Knee Bent, Ornamental Background and Checkerboard (1928), Henri Matisse. Baltimore Museum of Art. © Succession H. Matisse, Paris/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

 

Recommended for you

Pleasure-seeking in Edo-period Japan

The details of this fine woodblock show there’s even more to a majestic print of a 19th-century courtesan than meets the eye – if you know how to look
‘Cirque’ from Jazz (1947), Henri Matisse. Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The bookish pursuits of Henri Matisse

Matisse was already in his 60s when he began to design books – but this new direction would inspire some of his most engaging works

There’s more to Japan’s Arts and Crafts movement than meets the eye

In its telling of the story of the Mingei movement, the William Morris Gallery takes a refreshingly international approach

Current Issue

May 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Kehinde Wiley denies allegations of sexual assault

The week in art news – Christie’s New York sales hold up despite cyber-attack

Gustave Courbet’s ‘L’origine du monde’ spray-painted with the slogan ‘MeToo’

Latest Comment

‘This is to art what constitutional monarchy is to kingship’ – Jonathan Yeo’s portrait of Charles III, reviewed

‘I am every conservator’s nightmare – that person who wants to touch the art’

What Frank Stella saw – and what he made us see

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP