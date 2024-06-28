<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

A World of Care: Turner and the Environment

28 June 2024

Fire at the Tower of London (1841; detail) J.M.W. Turner. Photo: © Tate

In his highly atmospheric landscapes, J.M.W. Turner subtly documented the rapid industrial developments of the 19th century. Many of his paintings foreshadow the damaging effect of these advances on the natural world: plumes of grey smoke rise from buildings in an overcrowded London; orange sunsets appear hazy through a sky thick with pollution; steam trains and boats tear across the frame. This show at the artist’s house museum in London includes works such as Fire at the Grand Storehouse of the Tower of London (1841) and Sunset (1830–35) drawing connections between the drastic environmental changes he witnessed some 200 years ago and the current climate crisis (6 July–27 October). Find out more from the Turner’s House website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Sunset (1830–35), J.M.W. Turner. Photo: © Tate Sunset

Shields, on the River Tyne (1823), engraved by C. Turner after J.M.W. Turner. Photo: © Tate

The Deluge (1828), engraved by J.P. Quilley after J.M.W. Turner. Photo: © Tate

Recommended for you

The awesome art of Caspar David Friedrich

The leading exponent of German Romanticism was keenly concerned with the destructive effects of humans on a rapidly industrialising world
The Fighting Temeraire tugged to her last berth to be broken up, 1838 (1839), J.M.W. Turner.

Rigged results – the artistic licence of Turner’s Fighting Temeraire

In depicting the final journey of a fêted battleship, Turner tweaked the facts to inflate the pathos of the scene

How can we save culture heritage sites from climate change?

The combination of climate change and apathy is a perfect storm for cultural sites around the world

Current Issue

June 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Just Stop Oil protestors spray powder on Stonehenge

Greece welcomes Turkish rejection of Lord Elgin’s right to remove Parthenon marbles

United States returns hundreds of looted antiquities to Italy

Latest Comment

Do any political parties have a vision for the arts?

Should UK museums start charging entry fees again?

Why London’s auction houses are feeling so flat

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP