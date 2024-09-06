<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers

6 September 2024

Starry Night over the Rhône (detail; 1888), Vincent Van Gogh. Musée d'Orsay, Paris. Photo: Patrice Schmidt; Photo © Musée d'Orsay, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais

As part of its bicentenary celebrations, the National Gallery turns to Vincent Van Gogh, paying particular attention to the two years the artist spent in Arles and Saint-Rémy in the south of France (14 September – 19 January 2025). Featuring more than 50 works, the exhibition captures his romantic idealisation of the region through paintings such as Starry Night over the Rhône (1888), which depicts two lovers strolling under a twinkling night sky. Also on display are some of the artist most famous works from this period, including one of his Sunflowers (1888) and The Bedroom (1889), as well as lesser-known works on paper such as a delicate sketch, Landscape near the Abbey of Montmajour (1888). Find out more from the National Gallery’s website.

The Bedroom (1889) Vincent Van Gogh. Photo: © Art Institute of Chicago

Landscape near the Abbey of Montmajour (1888), Vincent Van Gogh. Photo: © Rijkmuseum, Amsterdam

Starry Night over the Rhône (1888), Vincent Van Gogh. Musée d'Orsay, Paris. Photo: Patrice Schmidt; Photo © Musée d'Orsay, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais

