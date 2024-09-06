Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers

As part of its bicentenary celebrations, the National Gallery turns to Vincent Van Gogh, paying particular attention to the two years the artist spent in Arles and Saint-Rémy in the south of France (14 September – 19 January 2025). Featuring more than 50 works, the exhibition captures his romantic idealisation of the region through paintings such as Starry Night over the Rhône (1888), which depicts two lovers strolling under a twinkling night sky. Also on display are some of the artist most famous works from this period, including one of his Sunflowers (1888) and The Bedroom (1889), as well as lesser-known works on paper such as a delicate sketch, Landscape near the Abbey of Montmajour (1888). Find out more from the National Gallery’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary