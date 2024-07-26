<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

National Treasures: Vermeer in Edinburgh

26 July 2024

A Young Woman standing at a Virginal (c.1670–72; detail), Johannes Vermeer. National Gallery, London

As part of its 200th anniversary, the National Gallery in London earlier this year launched ‘National Treasures’, a wide-ranging programme of loans around the UK, including a Rembrandt being sent down to Brighton, a Canaletto packed off to Aberystwyth and a Turner heading to Newcastle. Now a painting by Vermeer, A Young Woman Standing at a Virginal (c. 1670–72), is making the trip from the capital to Edinburgh, to be displayed alongside his earlier Christ in the House of Martha and Mary (1654–55), which is in the National Galleries of Scotland’s collection. The later painting is an exquisite depiction of a woman playing the virginal, with an immaculate floor laid with blue and white Delftware tiles. It is a more rounded, mature work than his painting of Christ, but hanging them together allows viewers to gain insight into the development of the artist’s style and technique (until 8 September).

Find out more from the National Galleries of Scotland’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

A Young Woman standing at a Virginal (c. 1670–72), Johannes Vermeer. National Gallery, London

Christ in the House of Martha and Mary (c. 1654–56), Johannes Vermeer. National Galleries of Scotland, Edinburgh

Recommended for you

Vermeer’s very strange way of looking at things

The painter’s works invite us to marvel at the mysteries of perception – and we will never see so many of them in the same place again

How national is the National Gallery in London?

The museum is founded on the collection of John Julius Angerstein and, 200 years later, the banker’s taste is still making itself felt
Woman with a Child in a Pantry (detail; c. 1656–60), Pieter de Hooch. Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

A Delft touch – the intricate patterns of Pieter de Hooch

The Dutch painter’s courtyard and interior scenes reveal his fascination with frames, grids and lines

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

New British Museum director seems to support loaning Parthenon marbles to Greece

Former British Museum director to head new museum in Saudi Arabia

The Labour Party has won the UK general election – and Lisa Nandy is the new culture secretary

Latest Comment

It’s time for the government of London to return to its rightful home

Notre-Dame shows that there is nothing permanent about stained glass

Lust for life – the art of Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP