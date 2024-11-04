Apollo Awards 2024: Acquisition of the Year

Eucharist is one of the seven sacrament scenes painted by Poussin in the late 1630s for his friend and patron the Roman antiquarian Cassiano dal Pozzo. The painting – a dramatic depiction of the Last Supper in which Christ’s vermilion robe provides a focal point in an otherwise muted, markedly rectilinear composition – was owned by the trustees of the Duke of Rutland’s 2000 Settlement; they sold it to the National Gallery as part of a hybrid Acceptance in Lieu arrangement. To accompany the sale, they have also lent the museum on a long-term basis the other painting in the cycle that they own: Marriage.

A gift of more than 100 drawings, paintings and sculptures from William P. Healey’s collection of Native American art has been made to the Saint Louis Art Museum. The gift comprises work by some 62 Indigenous artists, 55 of whom were not previously represented in the museum’s collection, with a particular focus on artists based in Oklahoma and New Mexico. A rare panel painting by Tonita Peña titled Eagle Dance (c. 1932–33) is among the earliest pieces included in the gift; later works include the abstract Ephemeration (1962) by the painter George Morrison.

Victoria and Albert Museum, London

12th-century ivory carving of the Deposition of Christ

The V&A raised £2m to acquire a walrus ivory carving, made in York in the 12th century, which in November 2023 had an export bar placed on it after being sold at auction by its owners to the Met. The Romanesque sculpture was described by Sandy Heslop in Apollo as ‘one of the most singular surviving English sculptures of the Middle Ages’, containing ‘an intensity of expression that is otherwise rare in medieval works of art’. For decades the work has been on display at the V&A alongside another carving believed to be from the same altarpiece: an ivory fragment showing Judas being offered bread from the hand of Christ at the Last Supper.

Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire

Moses (c. 1618–19), Guercino

This painting of Moses in communion with God was thought to be by an unknown follower of Guido Reni when it was put up for auction in Paris in 2022 with an estimate of €5,000–€6,000. Several dealers believed it to be a Guercino; the dealer Fabrizio Moretti purchased it for €800,000 and had its authenticity confirmed by experts. It has now been bought by the Rothschild Foundation for Waddesdon for around €2m.

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford

Striding Mars (c. 1565–70), Giambologna