Curator, writer and director of NYC DOT Art, New York

Playfulness is at the centre of Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy’s curation, research and writing: in 2023, she curated ‘Funk You Too! Humor and Irreverence in Ceramic Sculpture’, a wide-ranging exhibition at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York focusing on West Coast Funk ceramics. She is the creator and co-host of the podcast Clay in Color, which discusses ceramic artists of colour who use various forms of humour in their practice. From 2020–22 Vizcarrondo-Laboy was assistant curator at MAD, where, as well as organising exhibitions and collaborative projects, she also led the biannual Burke Prize, which offers $50,000 and a residency at the studio of the Corning Museum of Glass. She has curated and juried numerous exhibitions focusing on ceramics, including ‘Sleight of Hand’ at the Center for Craft, Asheville, where in 2020 she was a curatorial fellow. Vizcarrondo-Laboy is currently the director of the New York City Department of Transportation Art and is about to publish a book with Rizzoli, New Women’s Work: Reimagining “feminine” craft in contemporary art.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Thinkers