Art Jakarta is back and bigger than ever

This is an advertising feature in association with Art Jakarta.

This year’s edition of Art Jakarta sees the fair move to JIEXPO Kemayoran, a new, larger premises in the centre of the city. This will be the biggest edition of the fair yet, with a total of 68 participating galleries, including 40 from Indonesia and 28 from overseas, as well as a wide range of special projects and collaborations. The Art Jakarta Spot, a platform for art installations created specifically for the fair, will this year feature nine artworks exhibited throughout the public areas. This will be accompanied by the AJ talk programme, featuring talks between artists, collectors, curators and art historians which include a panel discussion on creativity with the graphic designer Evan Wijaya and architect and designer Agatha Carolina.

‘We believe this year’s edition could exceed visitors’ expectations,’ comments Tom Tandio, the fair’s director, who notes that the decision to hold the fair in November, compared to last year’s edition in August, also means that more foreign collectors are planning to come.

The move to a larger venue will accommodate larger numbers of visitors, but also the presentation of larger-scale and more experimental works. Alongside the gallery exhibits, partners of the fair will be presenting their own projects. Julius Baer will exhibit artworks by the winners of the Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize in Asia 2023 in the Julius Baer VIP Lounge, while the regional bank UOB Indonesia will present the winners of its own prize, UOB Painting of the Year, which focuses on artists from Southeast Asia. Treasury, a digital physical gold trading app, is also celebrating the winner of their art prize: Eldwin Pradipta, with Is This Artwork in the Room with Us Right Now?. Meanwhile, SUPERLIVE will unveil three multimedia artworks selected for their SUPERMUSIC-SUPERSTAR competition.

The award-winning digital investment app Bibit will present Memory Mirror Palace, a new abstract work by the Indonesian artist Syagini Ratna Wulan who participated in the 2019 Venice Biennale while iForte will demonstrate the ways in which technology can extend an artist’s practice with their display of NOC//Turne by Jeffi Manzani. TACO Group has teamed up with the South Korean artist Park Jihyun to create an installation around their new product line and Blue Label is presenting a multisensory display by the artist-designer Rebellionik. Meanwhile, MINI will use the fair as an opportunity to unveil the Mini Musa, an art car concept designed in collaboration with the Indonesian artist Syaiful Garibaldi, around themes of nature, camouflage and adaption.

This year, AJX, a collaborative initiative that aims to bring the collections of institutions and private companies to wider audiences, presents the ASEAN-Korea Partnership Project for Innovative Culture (PIC) with a range of exhibitions from Korean galleries and artists. Another project, Vice Versa, will meanwhile exhibit a book of portraits of Indonesian artists by Indra Leonardi shown alongside the artists’ responses to these images.

Art Jakarta runs from 17 to 19 November 2023 at JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta. For more information visit: artjakarta.com