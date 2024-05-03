<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
News

This week in art news – Italy’s claim to Getty Collection statue upheld

3 May 2024

The Victorious Youth statue, an ancient Greek bronze that the European Court of Human Rights has ruled belongs to Italy. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Italy can lawfully reclaim an ancient Greek statue currently in the collection of the J. Paul Getty Museum in California. On Thursday, the court rejected the J. Paul Getty Trust’s appeal against a 2018 ruling from Italy’s highest court that said the Getty must return the life-size bronze, known as the Victorious Youth (300–100 B.C.). The ECHR said the Italian authorities had ‘acted with the purpose of recovering an unlawfully exported piece of cultural heritage’ from the Getty Villa Museum in Malibu. The sculpture was acquired by the Getty in 1977 for roughly $4 million; Italian officials believe that the work was smuggled out of the country before making its appearance on the international market. The Getty argues that it acted in good faith. In a statement following the ruling, the Getty said that it believes its possession of the bronze is ‘appropriate, ethical and consistent with American and international law’ and that it will ‘continue to defend its possession of the statue in all relevant courts.’

Semley Auctioneers, an auction house in Dorset, has withdrawn 18 ancient Egyptian human skulls that belonged to Augustus Pitt Rivers from sale after a public outcry. The skulls were dug up from tombs in El Wadi, Egypt in 1881 by Pitt Rivers, who founded the museum of the same name in Oxford in 1884. A series of public figures spoke out in opposition, including Labour MP and chair of the all-party group for Afrikan reparations Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who described the trade of human remains as ‘a gross violation of human dignity’ that ‘perpetuates a dark legacy of exploitation, colonialism and dehumanisation’. A spokesperson for The Saleroom, which listed the skulls on its website on behalf of the auction house, said that, although ‘these items are legal for sale in the UK and are of archaeological and anthropological interest […] after discussion with the auctioneer we have removed the items from The Saleroom’. The sale of human remains is currently permitted in the UK, provided they were not acquired illegally and are used for decorative purposes only, though there have been calls to change the law.

On Wednesday, President Biden approved the cancellation of $6.1 billion of debt for 317,000 students of the Art Institutes, a group of for-profit art schools in the United States. The group had eight campuses across the country including sites in Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Tampa, all of which closed in September 2023. According to a statement from the President, the schools were found to be ‘engaged in widespread and pervasive substantial misrepresentations that deceived students about the value they would be receiving from their education’. The debt relief applies to 317,000 students who studied at the art schools from 2004 to 2017. 

The shortlist for the Art Fund’s Museum of the Year award was announced on Tuesday. Five UK institutions are in the running, nominated for their work between 2022 and 2024: the National Portrait Gallery and Young V&A, which are both in London, Manchester Museum, Dundee Contemporary Arts and the Craven Museum in Skipton, Yorkshire. At £120,000, with £15,000 for each of the runners-up, the award is the biggest of its kind in the world. The winner will be announced on 10 July. Speaking on behalf of the judges, Jenny Waldman, the director of Art Fund, described the shortlist as ‘shining examples of the impact museums are making locally and nationally’.

Recommended for you

Golden Boy goes home – but where is home, exactly?

The Met’s return of a bronze statue to Thailand and the reaction in Cambodia shows the difficulty of recovering the origins of looted objects and mapping ancient kingdoms on to modern nation states

What’s next for the Met?

As the Metropolitan Museum of Art enters a new era, its past decisions are still sending ripples into the present, so what does the future hold?

Meet France’s self-appointed heritage sheriff

Didier Rykner is the tireless heritage campaigner with a talent for publicity who has become a thorn in the side of the French authorities

Current Issue

May 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art diary

Ana Lupas – On this Side of the River Elbe

The artist’s show in Amsterdam revolves around a textile-based installation inspired by her artist friends and her Romanian heritage

Four Chicago Artists: Theodore Halkin, Evelyn Statsinger, Barbara Rossi, and Christina Ramberg

The Art Institute of Chicago is paying tribute to four pioneering artists at the centre of the city’s booming post-war cultural scene

Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

The Met is breathing new life into its costume collection through video, light projection, sound installations and artificial intelligence

The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain

Once seen as the lowest genre of art, still lifes can be evocative, original and complex, suggests a new exhibition at Pallant House

Latest comment

Has arts punditry become a perk for politicos?

It seems as if arts criticism is becoming a treat for political journalists – but perhaps the job should be treated a little more seriously

‘I am every conservator’s nightmare – that person who wants to touch the art’

Seeing art often a purely visual experience, but we shouldn’t be afraid of exploring our other senses in the gallery

Has the Fitzwilliam still got the hang of things?

Though some regard it as provocative, it’s fairer to say that the museum’s sprucing-up of its paintings galleries is thought-provoking

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP