<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Ibrahim Mahama: Songs about Roses

26 July 2024

Ghana Mann (2023–24; detail), Ibrahim Mahama. Photo: Theo Christelis; courtesy the artist and White Cube; © the artist

Earlier this year a work by Ibrahim Mahama went on display at the Barbican. Or, more accurately, on the Barbican: Purple Hibiscus (2023–24) is a 2,000-square-metre piece of purple cloth, embroidered with more than 100 bakataris (Ghanaian tunics), that was draped over the facade of the building’s Lakeside Terrace. Mahama is known for his vast works, having made his name in 2015 with a similar piece, in which he covered the exterior of the Arsenale in Venice in thousands of jute sacks used by charcoal sellers in Ghana. The exhibition currently on at Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket is a smaller-scale affair, the artist’s first ever solo show in Scotland, which is inspired by the now defunct railway built by British colonial powers in Ghana in the 1920s. Mahama has collected materials from around the site of the railway and used them in the sculptures, drawings and films in the exhibition (until 6 October).

Find out more from the Fruitmarket Gallery’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Installation view of Ghana Mann (2023–24) by Ibrahim Mahama. Photo: Theo Christelis; courtesy the artist and White Cube; © the artist

Installation view of My Dear Comfort (2023–24) by Ibrahim Mahama. Photo: Theo Cristelis; courtesy the artist and White Cube; © the artist

24 tons of Silence (2024), Ibrahim Mahama. Courtesy the artist and White Cube; © the artist

Installation view of Kumwensia (2023–24) by Ibrahim Mahama. Photo: Theo Cristelis; courtesy the artist and White Cube; © the artist

Recommended for you

In the studio with… Ibrahim Mahama

When he’s not using stadiums to realise his visions, the artist welcomes all manner of visitors, from school kids to tuk-tuk drivers, in his studio-cum-gallery in northern Ghana
A Fall of Bind (detail; n.d.), George Bissill

The hellish mining scenes of George Bissill

The ‘pitman painter’s scenes of men down the mines conjure up a lost world of herculean effort
Nana Oforiatta-Ayim (founder of ANO) at ANO’s new space in Accra. Photo: Latifah Iddriss, courtesy of ANO

Exploring Ghana’s growing art scene

Public funding for the arts in Ghana is practically non-existent, but a thriving network of artists and arts professionals is emerging

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

New British Museum director seems to support loaning Parthenon marbles to Greece

Former British Museum director to head new museum in Saudi Arabia

The Labour Party has won the UK general election – and Lisa Nandy is the new culture secretary

Latest Comment

It’s time for the government of London to return to its rightful home

Notre-Dame shows that there is nothing permanent about stained glass

Lust for life – the art of Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP