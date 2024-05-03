Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

The Met’s Costume Institute houses more than 33,000 garments, costumes and accessories. All originally designed to be worn, they now lie dormant in the museum’s collection. The Met’s annual fashion exhibition reanimates some 250 of these objects – which span four centuries – through videos, light projections, soundscapes and artificial intelligence, aiming to restore their sense of life and dynamism by engaging all five senses (10 May–2 September). The garments all contain iconography or motifs related to nature; as such, the show teases out ideas of renewal and ephemerality in both fashion and the natural world.

