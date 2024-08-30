Masterpieces from the Borghese Galery

After more than a year of being closed for renovations, the Musée Jacquemart-André is marking its reopening with a major exhibition of Old Masters on loan from the Galleria Borghese in Rome (6 September–5 January 2025). It is a fitting display for the museum, which has one of the best collections of Italian art in France. Among the 40 works taking up temporary residence in Paris are paintings and drawings by Botticelli, Titian, Caravaggio and Rubens – many of which have rarely been seen outside Italy. The exhibition also draws attention to lesser-known masters, such as Dosso Dossi and Jacopo Bassano, demonstrating the breadth of the Borghese collection.

