<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Masterpieces from the Borghese Galery

30 August 2024

Madonna and Child between Saints Ignatius of Antioch and Onophrius (1508), Lorenzo Lotto. Galleria Borghese, Rome. Photo: Mauro Coen; © Galleria Borghese

After more than a year of being closed for renovations, the Musée Jacquemart-André is marking its reopening with a major exhibition of Old Masters on loan from the Galleria Borghese in Rome (6 September–5 January 2025). It is a fitting display for the museum, which has one of the best collections of Italian art in France. Among the 40 works taking up temporary residence in Paris are paintings and drawings by Botticelli, Titian, Caravaggio and Rubens – many of which have rarely been seen outside Italy. The exhibition also draws attention to lesser-known masters, such as Dosso Dossi and Jacopo Bassano, demonstrating the breadth of the Borghese collection.

Find out more from the Musée Jacquemart-Andre’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Boy with a Basket of Fruit (c. 1595), Caravaggio. Galleria Borghese, Rome. Photo: Mauro Coen; © Galleria Borghese

Venus blindfolding Cupid (c. 1560–65), Titian. Galleria Borghese, Rome. Photo: Mauro Coen; © Galleria Borghese

Last Supper (c. 1546), Jacopo Bassano. Galleria Borghese, Rome. Photo: Mauro Coen; © Galleria Borghese

Recommended for you

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Titian

A book of original sources about the painter is a tribute to both a great artist and a great art historian

Caravaggio goes digital in Milan

A flawless digital copy of the artist’s Basket of Fruit raises the tricky question of how much authenticity should matter to museums

Reviving medieval Italy in the middle of London

The Church of St James the Less was the first building designed by the great Gothic Revival architect G.E. Street. A much-needed restoration is allowing its Italianate interior to shine again

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

What are art fairs really for?

It’s time for the government of London to return to its rightful home

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP