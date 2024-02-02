Caravaggio goes digital in Milan

From the February 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

On a recent trip to Milan I managed to sneak off my official tour itinerary to visit the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana. No one should need to make an excuse to visit this gallery. Part of its charm is the quiet modesty it has about its collection. As with so much in Milan, flagrant acts of display to win outsiders’ attention is not the gallery’s style. Instead, the intelligence of the display is there for everyone to see and when they see it they will be confronted with one of the outstanding collections of Renaissance works.

The furthest the gallery goes in shouting about its works (aside from the exhibition dedicated to Leonardo’s Codex Atlanticus) is the occasional sign on the map that shows where some of the more famous works are hung. The map locates Caravaggio’s Basket of Fruit (c. 1597–1600) in room one, but this is not currently the case. Since November 2023, Basket of Fruit has been on loan to the Palazzo Mazzetti in Asti.

Curiously, however, visitors can still see a version of this work in the gallery. It is not hanging in the tenebrous room one, where the only lights are the spots upon each painting, but at the bottom of the stairs in room 13. It is not a version after Caravaggio nor is it a copy made shortly after his death. It is, instead, a digital copy produced by the company Cinello. It is, we are assured, a limited edition with number four of nine currently on display.