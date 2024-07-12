Elisabeth Frink: Natural Connection

The craggy bronze sculptures of Elisabeth Frink are among the most recognisable works in modern British art, largely due to the consistency of her subjects: horses, dogs and birds, and the human figure. The verdant setting of Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is therefore a fitting location for this retrospective dedicated to Frink’s preoccupation with the natural world (20 July–23 February 2025). The exhibition sprawls from the park’s Weston Gallery to its expansive outdoor spaces and comprises works on paper, plasters and the sculptures for which Frink is best known, bequeathed to YSP in 2020 by the artist’s son, the late Lin Jammet, in 2020.

