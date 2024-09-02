<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
40 Under 40 Craft

Faaiza Lalji

2 September 2024

Director and collector, London

Faaiza Lalji’s voluntary activities demonstrate her commitment to art, craft and design. These include her work as the co-chair of the Young Patrons’ Circle at the Victoria and Albert Museum and as a member of the museum’s advisory council; as chair of the UK steering committee for the Aga Khan Museum; as a member of the strategic advisory panel for the Delfina Foundation, a non-profit that provides international residencies for artists, creative practitioners and collectors; and as a former member of the British Museum’s committee for contemporary and modern Middle Eastern art acquisitions. Lalji is director of planning and development at Precis Advisory, where she oversees a portfolio of build-to-rent properties in London. She is also a collector of historic, modern and contemporary Middle Eastern, South Asian and African art.

