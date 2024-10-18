One of the finest ébénistes, or cabinet-makers, of the 18th century, the Cologne-born, Paris-based craftsman Jean-Pierre Latz was a legend in his own lifetime. Sought after by both Augustus III of Poland and his great rival, Frederick the Great of Prussia, Latz’s work has found its way into major museums around Europe and America. But it is the Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Dresden that holds the largest collection of his furniture, and this exhibition at the Residenzschloss – the result of 12 years of research and conservation – shows off that collection to best advantage (19 October–2 February 2025). Little wonder that Louise-Élisabeth of France, the daughter of Louis XV, was an admirer of Latz: his opulent style is often associated with the French king and his command of marquetry is as impressive as his mastery of gilded brass, which he could sculpt into intricate, elegant shapes. Of all his works, it is perhaps the clocks that are most memorable: godlike figures sit bestride the hoods while curling leaves bedeck the frames and pedestals.

