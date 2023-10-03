Outstanding objects were gathered together into purpose-built cabinets or small rooms for study and scrutiny. These items belonged to the categories of naturalia (natural specimens, hard stones and creatures), exotica (unfamiliar plants and animals, but also artworks made from shells, amber, coral, coconut, rock crystal and other exotic materials), artificialia (intricate caskets, fine goldsmithing, meticulously crafted glass and small-scale sculptures made from bronze, box wood, wax and ivory) and scientifica (scientific instruments).

By the early 18th century, more systematic displays were deemed preferable, and the popularity of the Kunstkammer began to wane. Today, however, the kind of object it contained is much in demand again. Scarlett Walsh, associate specialist at Christie’s London, says: ‘The focus in a Kunstkammer object is on the skill of the making, the craftsmanship. Collectors are looking for the best of the best.’ Sought-after objects, she suggests, include Renaissance bronzes, small-scale antiquities such as Roman cameos, and automata – clocks or mechanical moving figures in precious metals. She cites the elephant-shaped automaton clock, made in Augsburg circa 1600–10, which sold in Christie’s New York in October 2021 for $2.6m, against an estimate of $700,000–$1m. Walsh reflects: ‘Typically objects need to come from the high point of collecting for the Kunstkammer, the 16th and early 17th century, with provenance especially important.’