Beijing

The Beijing-based textile artist Fanglu Lin spent over a year with the artisans of Zoucheng in Yunnan province, learning how to use a tie-dyeing technique that has been practised by the Bai people for more than a millennium. Today, she takes this process of twisting, knotting, pleating and stitching in new directions, transforming undyed cotton cloth into complex abstract sculptures. These include She (2016), the six-metre-long wall-based work that won the 2021 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize. Previous awards include Young Designer of the Year and Innovative Brand of the Year at the China Building Decoration Association Awards in 2016. She has had solo exhibitions at Art+ Shanghai Gallery and at Samgaksan Geumam Museum of Art in Seoul. Her work is held in the collections of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, among others.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Artists