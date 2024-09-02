Creative director and collector, London/Paris

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of fashion brands J.W. Anderson and Loewe, is responsible for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize: an annual award with a €50,000 prize and exhibitions of its finalists in leading design museums. It is the pre-eminent prize of its kind and its success has made Anderson one of the most important advocates for contemporary craft in the world. His collections for Loewe often feature elements by applied artists and the brand’s stores frequently feature craft objects alongside its own designs. Anderson is also a collector in his own right, with a particular focus on ceramics. Artists and craftspeople in his personal collection include 20th-century ceramicists Lucie Rie, Hans Coper and Ian Godfrey, and contemporary ceramic artists such as Magdalene Odundo, Sara Flynn and John Ward.

