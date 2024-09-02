Designer and collector, New York City/Paris

The influential interior designer Colin King has done much to increase the visibility of craft within the home. Since last year, King has been artistic director at large for the Moroccan rug-maker Beni, bringing his taste for straightforward design – straight lines; deep, vivid blocks of colour – to their carpets, which are hand-woven by women artisans in the Atlas Mountains. His interior styling pays close attention to craft objects, which often appear in the photos he posts on Instagram to some 300,000 followers. As a stylist for stories in Architectural Digest and other publications, he has frequently boosted the profile of emerging ceramicists by incorporating their work into his interiors. Arranging Things, a book of essays co-written by King and Samuel Cochran and published in 2023, lays out King’s craft-led approach to interior design. He is design editor-at-large for the art and fashion magazine CULTURED.

