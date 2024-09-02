<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Colin King

2 September 2024

Colin King. Photo: Billal Taright

Designer and collector, New York City/Paris

The influential interior designer Colin King has done much to increase the visibility of craft within the home. Since last year, King has been artistic director at large for the Moroccan rug-maker Beni, bringing his taste for straightforward design – straight lines; deep, vivid blocks of colour – to their carpets, which are hand-woven by women artisans in the Atlas Mountains. His interior styling pays close attention to craft objects, which often appear in the photos he posts on Instagram to some 300,000 followers. As a stylist for stories in Architectural Digest and other publications, he has frequently boosted the profile of emerging ceramicists by incorporating their work into his interiors. Arranging Things, a book of essays co-written by King and Samuel Cochran and published in 2023, lays out King’s craft-led approach to interior design. He is design editor-at-large for the art and fashion magazine CULTURED.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Patrons

Recommended for you

Bella Kesoyan

Writer and collector, London

Helen Ritchie

Cambridge

Zoe Black

Auckland

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP