Apollo
40 Under 40 Craft

Bella Kesoyan

2 September 2024

Bella Kesoyan. Photo: Michelle Turnbull

Writer and collector, London

Having worked in the global markets department of a financial institution, Bella Kesoyan changed career to become an art historian, writer and collector. Her PhD research on the contemporary artist’s book led her to begin her collection focused on that area, but today Kesoyan’s collecting is characterised by eclecticism. She has moved between collecting books made by artists to works on paper, then to female Abstract Expressionists and Surrealists, through to contemporary ceramic sculpture. This significant collection focuses on women artists and includes Katy Stubbs, Serena Korda, Lindsey Mendick, Candida Powell-Williams and Paloma Proudfoot. Kesoyan supports a range of arts institutions in London, including the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Contemporary Art Society and the Delfina Foundation.

