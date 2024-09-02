Curator and collector, London

The independent curator Matilda Liu is interested in how art and craft from different cultures can inform each other. Meeting Points Projects is therefore an apt name for her latest curatorial initiative, which, through pop-up exhibitions and events, highlights cultural exchange and the flow of ideas across artistic disciplines. The first Meeting Points exhibition, ‘Uncarved Block, Unbleached Silk’, which took place in London this summer, was a mission statement of sorts: sculpture, ceramics and woodcarving were exhibited alongside paintings and photography to explore how the Japanese notion of yugen, which denotes the mysterious profundity that can lie behind apparent simplicity, has shaped a surprisingly broad range of Eastern and Western art and craft. Drawing from Liu’s personal collection, the show included woodwork by Hotaru Tachi and ceramics by Youyou Wang and Unu Sohn.

