The Irreplaceable Human

17 November 2023

Summer Azure (detail; 2020), Tourmaline. Photo: Dario Lasagni; courtesy the artist and Chapter NY, New York

As AI image-generating tools become increasingly sophisticated, the way in which we perceive images is changing. Should we fear such tools or embrace them? This question is at the heart of this exhibition at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek, which brings together works that range across art, literature, cultural history, sociology and science to consider creativity in the contemporary world (23 November–1 April 2024). Artists explore our reliance on devices in works such Phone Etchings (2015) by Andrea Büttner, which elegantly maps the movements of fingers across phone screens, while others use digital technologies to produce hybrid selves and mind-bending effects. Find out more on the Louisiana Museum’s website.

Untitled (Self with Little Fur) (1974/2011), Birgit Jürgenssen. Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebaek

Phone Etching (2015), Andrea Büttner. Photo: © Andrea Büttner/VG Bild-Kunst; courtesy the artist and Hollybush Gardens, London

Ann Craven/Chelsea (1996–98), Aura Rosenberg. Courtesy the artist

Summer Azure (2020), Tourmaline. Photo: Dario Lasagni; courtesy the artist and Chapter NY, New York

