The Irreplaceable Human

As AI image-generating tools become increasingly sophisticated, the way in which we perceive images is changing. Should we fear such tools or embrace them? This question is at the heart of this exhibition at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek, which brings together works that range across art, literature, cultural history, sociology and science to consider creativity in the contemporary world (23 November–1 April 2024). Artists explore our reliance on devices in works such Phone Etchings (2015) by Andrea Büttner, which elegantly maps the movements of fingers across phone screens, while others use digital technologies to produce hybrid selves and mind-bending effects. Find out more on the Louisiana Museum’s website.

