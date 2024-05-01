Has arts punditry become a perk for politicos?

From the May 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

How serious are politicians? Not in the sense of being important figures or people who are reluctant to laugh, but in the sense that Succession’s Logan Roy uses the word when he says to his children, playing at making business deals: ‘You are not serious people.’

The political world doesn’t indulge in play or thinking for its own sake. It doesn’t celebrate ‘creativity’ unless there is a measurable output. It is meant to be dealing with big societal problems. Artists, on the other hand, do play, and creativity comes in many forms. But they are also preoccupied with what is often called ‘the human condition’. The concept may make you snort in derision, but it is arguably more serious than the business of party politics. Artists are also in a position to stand apart from the more transactional aspects of politics and offer a critique of its folly. So, by the same measure, how serious are artists?

The question takes on a different hue if it is not politicians and artists under consideration, but commentators and critics. Around 20 years ago, I loved nothing more than settling down late on a Friday evening to watch Newsnight Review on BBC2. The dream team of two Greers, Bonnie and Germaine, battling with Tom Paulin in a conversation moderated by Mark Lawson was, at times, electric. It even reached peaks of capricious wit when Paulin announced his love of We Will Rock You, Ben Elton’s jukebox musical based on the music of Queen, much to Germaine Greer’s disbelief.