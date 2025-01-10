Jake Grewal: Under the Same Sky

At the centre of this exhibition is the huge painting The Ceaseless Cycle of Erosion, a new seascape by Jake Grewal composed of three square canvases that will be hung on a specially built curved frame in the gallery at Studio Voltaire (15 January–13 April). It marks an interesting shift for Grewal (b. 1994), who has gained a reputation for smaller, more intimate works – delicate studies of male figures, dream-like forest scenes – and has most recently painted a limited-edition poster for A24 to coincide with the release of Luca Guadagnino’s film Queer. Grewal is an accomplished charcoal draughtsman, but for this exhibition – his second major solo show, after ‘Some days I feel more alive’, at Pallant House in 2023 – he has chosen to show paintings only. Over the last year Grewal spent time at Porthmeor Studios in Cornwall and visited India, the country of his father’s birth, which, he says, helped him to develop his experimental, vibrant use of colour that is so evident in his landscapes.

