<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Jake Grewal: Under the Same Sky

10 January 2025

Now I Know You I Am Older (2022; detail), Jake Grewal. Photo: Richard Ivey; courtesy the artist/Thomas Dane Gallery; © the artist

At the centre of this exhibition is the huge painting The Ceaseless Cycle of Erosion, a new seascape by Jake Grewal composed of three square canvases that will be hung on a specially built curved frame in the gallery at Studio Voltaire (15 January–13 April). It marks an interesting shift for Grewal (b. 1994), who has gained a reputation for smaller, more intimate works – delicate studies of male figures, dream-like forest scenes – and has most recently painted a limited-edition poster for A24 to coincide with the release of Luca Guadagnino’s film Queer. Grewal is an accomplished charcoal draughtsman, but for this exhibition – his second major solo show, after ‘Some days I feel more alive’, at Pallant House in 2023 – he has chosen to show paintings only. Over the last year Grewal spent time at Porthmeor Studios in Cornwall and visited India, the country of his father’s birth, which, he says, helped him to develop his experimental, vibrant use of colour that is so evident in his landscapes.

Find out more from Studio Voltaire’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Work in progress (2024), Jake Grewal. Photo: Ben Westoby; courtesy the artist/Thomas Dane Gallery; © the artist

Eaten // Fled Tears (2021), Jake Grewal. Photo: Richard Ivey; courtesy the artist/Thomas Dane Gallery; © the artist

No One Said How It Hurts (2023), Jake Grewal. Photo: Todd-White Art Photography; courtesy the artist/Thomas Dane Gallery; © the artist

Now I Know You I Am Older (2022), Jake Grewal. Photo: Richard Ivey; courtesy the artist/Thomas Dane Gallery; © the artist

Recommended for you

‘I’m not worried about going stagnant or out of fashion’ – an interview with Jake Grewal

Ahead of an exhibition at Studio Voltaire, the painter talks to Apollo about queerness, his obsession with charcoal and why he loves the work of Keith Vaughan

Keith Vaughan’s private drawings are full of hidden longing

These erotic fantasies reveal how painfully separate the artist kept his private and public lives

Scotland the brave – an interview with the director of Studio Voltaire

As the cutting-edge arts organisation in south London turns 30, Joe Scotland talks to Apollo about class, community and contemporary art
cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UK signs cultural deals with Saudi Arabia

UK government won’t prevent Parthenon marbles being loaned to Greece

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Latest Comment

‘She had no time for elitism, but was passionate about excellence’ – a tribute to Rosalind Savill

The problem with portraits

Are the Old Masters going up in the art world?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP