<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
News

Parts of Louvre no longer fit for purpose, says director

23 January 2025

The Louvre is reaching ‘worrying levels of obsolescence’, wrote Laurence des Cars on 13 January. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Many of the Louvre’s buildings are reaching ‘a worrying level of obsolescence’, there is ‘damage’ in spaces that are ‘sometimes very degraded’ and ‘no longer watertight’ and there are ‘worrying variations of temperature that are putting the conservation of works in danger’. So wrote the director of the Louvre, Laurence des Cars, to the French culture minister, Rachida Dati, in a confidential letter of 13 January, the existence of which was reported by Le Parisien yesterday (22 January). Des Cars describes a visit to the museum as ‘a physical ordeal’, with nowhere for visitors to take a break, food and toilet facilities ‘well below international standards’ and signage that needs to be ‘completely rethought’. The Pyramid designed by I.M. Pei, writes Des Cars, has ‘significant shortcomings’: in hot weather there is a ‘greenhouse effect’, and it has very poor acoustics.

Des Cars’s letter also mentions specific projects such a new approach to the Mona Lisa and an additional entrance to the east but, as Le Parisien points out, it doesn’t put a figure on the necessary repairs. ‘The situation can no longer tolerate the status quo,’ concludes Des Cars, who thanks Dati for bringing these structural challenges to the President’s attention. A source close to President Macron told Le Parisien that ‘Discussions are taking place between the presidency, the ministry of culture and the Louvre, and the head of State intends to take up this matter soon’. The news of the Louvre’s structural failings comes at a  bad time for the ministry of culture and for the French government, which has yet to pass a budget for 2025 in parliament. On 17 January, Rachida Dati, who has kept her post in the new government of Prime Minister François Bayrou, announced that the new budget proposal would include a €50 million cut to culture. This comes on top of the €100 million cut suggested in December, in the budget that brought down the government of Michel Barnier.

Recommended for you

Former director of the Louvre under investigation for money laundering and organised fraud

Jean-Luc Martinez has been indicted in connection with the purchase of five ancient Egyptian artefacts by the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Should UK museums start charging entry fees again?

Keeping the national museums free to enter comes with significant hidden costs, but admission fees are not the answer

Who should fix the crisis at the British Museum?

The theft of 2,000 items is a scandal that points to wider failures of leadership and oversight. So can the museum right what has gone wrong by itself?
cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

January 2025

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Visionary film director David Lynch dies aged 78

Southern California devastated by wildfires, with blazes still not under control

UK signs cultural deals with Saudi Arabia

Latest Comment

‘He wasn’t edgy. He was honest’ – on the genius of David Lynch

London has its own Dracula’s castle – and a stake is about to be driven through its heart

Are the Old Masters going up in the art world?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP