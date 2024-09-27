The work of the American artist Mike Kelley (1954–2012) is astonishing in its variety of themes, mediums and practices. This exhibition at Tate Modern – which has already been to the Bourse de Commerce in Paris and the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf – displays as full a range of his eclectic oeuvre as is possible (3 October–9 March 2025). Banners embroidered with profanities; film works such as The Banana Man (1983), which spawned a famous images of Kelley dressed head-to-toe in yellow; Kandors (1999–2011), a series of fluorescent cityscapes made out of resin; many photographs and sculptures comprising stuffed toys; assorted craft pieces and undefinable objects – all of these make up ‘Mike Kelley: Ghost and Spirit’, a tribute to an artist who found inspiration in childhood and childlike creativity.

Find out more from Tate Modern’s website.

