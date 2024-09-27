<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Mike Kelley: Ghost and Spirit

27 September 2024

Ahh... Youth! (1991; detail), Mike Kelley. © Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts. All Rights Reserved/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2024

The work of the American artist Mike Kelley (1954–2012) is astonishing in its variety of themes, mediums and practices. This exhibition at Tate Modern – which has already been to the Bourse de Commerce in Paris and the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf – displays as full a range of his eclectic oeuvre as is possible (3 October–9 March 2025). Banners embroidered with profanities; film works such as The Banana Man (1983), which spawned a famous images of Kelley dressed head-to-toe in yellow; Kandors (1999–2011), a series of fluorescent cityscapes made out of resin; many photographs and sculptures comprising stuffed toys; assorted craft pieces and undefinable objects – all of these make up ‘Mike Kelley: Ghost and Spirit’, a tribute to an artist who found inspiration in childhood and childlike creativity.

Find out more from Tate Modern’s website.

Preview below

Ahh… Youth! (1991; detail), Mike Kelley. © Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts. All Rights Reserved/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2024

Installation view of Sublevel (1998) by Mike Kelley at Kustverein Braunschweig in 1999. Photo: Nic Tenwiggenhorn; © Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts. All Rights Reserved/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2024

City 13 (AP 1) (2011), Mike Kelley. © Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts. All Rights Reserved/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2024. Photo: Fredrik Nilsen

Portrait of Mike Kelley as The Banana Man, taken by Jim McHugh in c. 1983. Photo: © Jim McHugh

