The arrested adolescence of Mike Kelley

The arts abound in opportunities for those who will not grow up. You can form a punk band, sleep till evening and coast on junk food and cheap drugs. You can become a comedian and spend 30 years talking shit, spunk, puke and piss. You can become an actor, play eternal dress-up and confront absurdity with a straight face. You can become a writer, court disagreement, then complain of being misunderstood. You can become an artist and, if you are Mike Kelley, undertake all of the above.

Kelley didn’t grow up, at least not fully. His suicide in 2012 came months before a planned mid-career retrospective – a touring show that was jarringly transformed into a posthumous survey when its subject died aged 57. The Detroit-born, LA-based artist is still fetishised, even if his creative output is dispersed, fragmented and in many ways infuriating. To attempt a pithy summation of Kelley’s art lands one in blind-men-and-elephant territory.