<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Multiple Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s–1980s

6 December 2024

Nora (1983; detail), Gabriele Stötzer. Courtesy LOOCK, Berlin. © VG BildKunst, Bonn 2023

Artists in the Eastern bloc found new ways of making art during the Cold War period, responding to different living conditions and confronting varying degrees of control exerted by state authorities. Travelling to Vancouver Art Gallery from the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, where it was on display from November 2023 until March of this year, ‘Multiple Realities’ features boundary-breaking work by nearly 100 artists from six central and Eastern European countries, ranging from experimental films such as Take Five (1972) by Polish director Zbigniew Rybczyński to performances by German artist Gabriele Stötzer. Other highlights include collage works by the multimedia artist Vera Fischer, such as Pasji Život (A Dog’s Life) (1970), and Geta Brâtescu’s textile work Vestigii (Vestiges) (1978) (13 December–21 April 2025).

Find out more on the Vancouver Art Gallery’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Slika [Picture] (1970), Vera Fischer. Photo: © Branka Hlevnjak; courtesy Museum of Contemporary Art, Zagreb

Oddech (Breath) (1968), Jan Dobkowski. Photo: Jerzy Malinowski GM Studio; courtesy the artist

Nora (1983), Gabriele Stötzer. Courtesy LOOCK, Berlin. © VG BildKunst, Bonn 2023

Recommended for you

States of awareness – experimental art from the Eastern bloc

Artists in the Soviet satellite states often adopted the forms and techniques of mass surveillance to mordant effect
MoCAB, Belgrade.

The museums of Belgrade are well worth a visit – now that they’ve finally reopened

After years of closure, the National Museum in Belgrade and MoCAB are both open again
The National Assembly Building (Parliament) in Ljubljana.

Concerns rise about cultural freedom in Slovenia

The recent dismissal of two respected museum directors widens the gulf between the ministry of culture and the contemporary arts sector

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Magritte painting sells for $121m – highest sum ever for a Surrealist work

Frank Auerbach has died at the age of 93

Latest Comment

Pilgrims’ progress? The Vatican Jubilee has frustrated Romans and tourists alike

What painters and anatomists have in common

Martha Stewart’s recipe for success

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP