New Contemporaries

10 January 2024

With Helen (detail; 2022), Margaret (Weiyi) Liang. Courtesy the artist and New Contemporaries

Camden Art Centre hosts the annual barometer of emerging artistic talent in Britain for the first time in 20 years (19 January–14 April). This year – the 75th anniversary of the event – 55 artists have been selected by prominent alumni Helen Cammock, Sunil Gupta and Heather Phillipson, from a pool of applications submitted by artists in higher education and alternative schooling across the country. The idea has always been to reveal how the younger generation is taking on the biggest questions facing the art world today; themes at play in this year’s show include climate justice, geographical borders and identity politics. Find out more from Camden Art Centre’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Mesopotamian Victims of Climate Change (2023), Haneen Hadiy. Courtesy the artist and New Contemporaries

Grasslands I (2022), Jil Mandeng. Courtesy the artist and New Contemporaries

That’s more home to you than your house (2022), Alexandra Beteeva. Courtesy the artist and New Contemporaries

With Helen (2022), Margaret (Weiyi) Liang. Courtesy the artist and New Contemporaries

