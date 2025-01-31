<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Noah Davis

31 January 2025

1975 (8) (2013), Noah Davis. Photo: Kerry McFate; courtesy the estate of Noah Davis/David Zwirner; © Estate of Noah Davis

This exhibition at the Barbican presents more than 50 paintings, sculptures and works on paper created by the American artist Noah Davis before his untimely death in 2015 at the age of only 32 (6 February–11 May). Drawing on vintage materials dug up in flea markets, film, television, literature and more, Davis is perhaps best known for his renderings of Black life in paintings that infuse reality with a dream-like quality: in Painting for my Dad (2011), a figure balances at the edge of a starry sky; Isis (2009) shows a young woman dressed up as the Egyptian goddess against a suburban backdrop. While Davis’s art is the main focus, the exhibition also highlights his contribution to the Los Angeles artistic community through his founding in 2012 of the Underground Museum with his wife, Karon Davis; for the next decade it was as a space for exhibitions and residences in the historically Black and Latinx neighbourhood of Arlington Heights. This exhibition, the artist’s first institutional show in the UK, travels to the Barbican from Das Minsk in Potsdam and will then move to the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles in June.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Find out more from the Barbican’s website.

Painting for My Dad (2011), Noah Davis. Photo: Kerry McFate; courtesy the estate of Noah Davis/David Zwirner; © Estate of Noah Davis

Isis (2009), Noah Davis. Photo: Kerry McFate; courtesy the estate of Noah Davis/David Zwirner; © Estate of Noah Davis

Single Mother with Father Out of the Picture (2007–08), Noah Davis. Photo: Kerry McFate; courtesy the estate of Noah Davis/David Zwirner; © Estate of Noah Davis

Recommended for you

Can painting ever bear the weight of grief?

Gwen John and the contemporary artist Matthew Krishanu found comfort in a shared composition

In the studio with… Claudette Johnson

The painter works on several pieces at a time with the occasional break to use her skipping rope

Gesture politics – an interview with Julie Mehretu

The artist layers a multitude of marks to create palimpsestic paintings and prints, but the results are far from purely abstract

cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

January 2025

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Macron to make announcement after leaks about Louvre’s dilapidated state

Visionary film director David Lynch dies aged 78

Southern California devastated by wildfires, with blazes still not under control

Latest Comment

Do portraits have an image problem?

‘He wasn’t edgy. He was honest’ – on the genius of David Lynch

London has its own Dracula’s castle – and a stake is about to be driven through its heart

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP