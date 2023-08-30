In 2021 and 2022, the British painter Matthew Krishanu returned to The Convalescent in three paintings of a dark-haired woman seated in a plain blue robe, reading, perfectly composed after John’s paintings. The final version of Krishanu’s The Convalescent (after Gwen John) (2022) was shown over the summer at the Whitechapel Gallery in London.

This woman is seated in a sticky black vinyl armchair, her austere gown is a hospital robe, and in place of the glossy brown teapot beloved of John we find a plastic water jug with a jarring blue lid, of a type familiar from NHS surgical wards. There is a change in tone from John’s paintings that has less to do with the century that separates the two bodies of work than from the felt weight of the scene. Both sitters face the light, yet there is a darkening veil washed over Krishanu’s updating. The yellow spotted wallpaper that lifts John’s paintings into sweetness has been replaced by a coalescing shadow that gathers in the space behind his reader.

Her face is exquisitely rendered, painted with a deft economy that comes of familiarity, for the sitter in this contemporary Convalescent is Krishanu’s wife, the writer Uschi Gatward. We encounter her here seated in a hospital chair a few months before her death from cancer at the age of 49. At the Whitechapel, The Convalescent (after Gwen John) was positioned as part of a series – In Sickness and In Health – charting the couple’s relationship. In early paintings Gatward is positioned beside an open book, perched tiny on the open expanse of a bed. She sits in a wedding dress beside the off-kilter emptiness where Krishanu should be seated. A baby arrives, limbs curled, on a plain bed with a view out over a grid of modern flats. We find the baby again, still tiny, lying beside her mother on a brass bed in an old room. Then comes a procession of other beds, these in hospitals and hospices.