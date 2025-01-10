<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Paper, Color, Line: European Master Drawings from the Wadsworth Atheneum

10 January 2025

Portrait of Louis-Pierre Haudebourt (n.d.; detail), Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres. Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford

When Daniel Wadsworth founded his eponymous museum in his home city of Hartford, Connecticut, in 1842, the collection comprised 79 paintings and a handful of sculptures, mostly by American artists such as Thomas Cole and John Trumbull, from his personal collection. Almost two centuries on, the Wadsworth Atheneum has become the oldest continually operational public art museum in the United States, boasting a large collection of Old Masters, classical bronzes, Impressionist paintings and much more. For this exhibition, the museum has delved into its 1,200-strong holding of European works on paper and selected around 70 for display – many of which are little known and have not been on public view for decades (16 January–27 April). The show begins in the 15th century with an illuminated page from a missal, moving through Vasari’s Descent from the Cross (c. 1537), Rosalba Carriera’s stately pastel Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1730) and works by Tiepolo, Gainsborough, Ingres, Courbet and more, ending with an impressive collection of 20th-century works, including designs by Léon Bakst and Natalia Goncharova for the Ballets Russes and watercolours on paper by Otto Dix, Joan Miró, Maria Lassnig and others.

Find out more from the Wadsworth Atheneum’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Descent from the Cross (c. 1550), Giorgio Vasari. Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford

Portrait of Louis-Pierre Haudebourt (n.d.), Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres. Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford

Self-Portrait (c. 1849), Gustave Courbet. Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford

Costume Design for Vaslav Nijinsky as the Faun, from ‘L’Après-Midi d’un Faune’ (1912), Léon Bakst. Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford

Recommended for you

Jake Grewal: Under the Same Sky

A huge triptych seascape, mounted on a curved structure at Studio Voltaire, is the star of the show at the artist’s second major solo exhibition

Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World Is a Mystery

The dream-like paintings of Chicago’s ‘queen of the bohemian artists’ are celebrated in Pittsburgh

Suzanne Valadon

The first major survey of the French artist in more than half a century highlights her fleshy nudes and her friendships with the titans of Impressionism
cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UK signs cultural deals with Saudi Arabia

UK government won’t prevent Parthenon marbles being loaned to Greece

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Latest Comment

‘She had no time for elitism, but was passionate about excellence’ – a tribute to Rosalind Savill

The problem with portraits

Are the Old Masters going up in the art world?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP