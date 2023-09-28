Re/Sisters

The complex relationship between the treatment of the environment and the treatment of women is explored in this group exhibition at the Barbican Centre in London (5 October–14 January 2024). Featuring over 250 works by women and non-binary artists, highlights include collages by photographer Dionne Lee that explore how racism in the United States relates to notions of land ownership, Pamela Singh’s photographs of members of Chipko, a Himalayan ecofeminist movement, as they protested against deforestation, and documentation of Judy Chicago’s firework-based performance Immolation IV (1972), which recalls the self-immolation of Buddhist monks protesting the Vietnam war. Find out more on the Barbican’s website.

