<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Robert Longo

23 August 2024

Untitled (Protest for Mahsa Amini; Iranian Embassy, Brussels; September 23, 2022) (2024), Robert Longo. Courtesy the artist and Pace Gallery; Photo: Robert Longo Studio; © the artist/Bildrecht, Vienna 2024

Although Robert Longo has worked with all manner of media throughout his career, from film and photography to painting and sculpture, it is the artist’s large-scale charcoal drawings that have garnered the most attention. These hyperrealist drawings, heavy with chiaroscuro, often recreate photographs of high-profile socio-political events or catastrophes – a plume of smoke emitting from Nagasaki after the atomic bomb was dropped in 1945; the destroyed landscape left behind after a clash between Ukrainian and Russian military forces. Many of these works are now on display in a major show at the Albertina in Vienna, which explores how the artist engages with the theme of power and its manifestation in politics, history and the natural world (4 September–26 January 2025).

Find out more from the Albertina’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Untitled (Nagasaki, B) (2003), Robert Longo. Weishaupt Collection, Ulm. Photo: Robert Longo Studio; © the artist/Bildrecht, Vienna 2024

Untitled (Ukranian and Russian Tank Battle) (2023), Robert Longo. Weishaupt Collection, Ulm. Photo: Robert Longo Studio; © the artist/Bildrecht, Vienna 2024

Untitled (White Tiger) (2011), Robert Longo. Private collection, Basel. Photo: Robert Longo Studio; © the artist/Bildrecht, Vienna 2024

Recommended for you

Beneath the surface of Photorealism

The genre has often been dismissed as a kind of copying – but at their best, these paintings make us look again at the act of looking
Still from BRIDGIT (2016), Charlotte Prodger, courtesy the artist, Koppe Astner, Glasgow and Hollybush Gardens

How political is political art?

Many artists take themes such as migration, climate change, and human rights as their subjects, but what are they actually doing with them?

The creative curating of Walter Hopps

The Menil Collection in Houston looks at the groundbreaking work of a curator who brought a new generation of American artists into museums

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Russian dissident artist Aleksandra Skochilenko released in prisoner swap

Latest Comment

What are art fairs really for?

It’s time for the government of London to return to its rightful home

Notre-Dame shows that there is nothing permanent about stained glass

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP