<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Roisin Inglesby

2 September 2024

Roisin Inglesby

Curator, William Morris Gallery, London

Since she joined the William Morris Gallery in London as a curator in 2018, Roisin Inglesby has been one of the key figures behind its pioneering programme. She co-curated ‘William Morris and the Bauhaus’ (2019), ‘Distant Fellowship: Morris and South Asia’ (2020) and ‘Young Poland: An Arts and Crafts Movement (1890–1918)’ (2021), which was the first major exhibition in the UK about this period of Polish craft production. Inglesby and her co-curators were awarded the Association for Art History Curatorial Prize for ‘Young Poland’. Most recently, Inglesby curated the show ‘Art Without Heroes: Mingei’, which was the first major UK exhibition about Japan’s arts and crafts movement. Inglesby has written chapters for the publications accompanying ‘Young Poland’ and ‘Enlightened Princesses’, a 2017 exhibition at the Yale Center for British Art that explored the lives of three German princesses in the 18th century through paintings and decorative objects.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Thinkers

Recommended for you

Ilaria Puri Purini

Rome

Helen Ritchie

Cambridge

Marilyn Zapf

Asheville

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP