Curator, William Morris Gallery, London

Since she joined the William Morris Gallery in London as a curator in 2018, Roisin Inglesby has been one of the key figures behind its pioneering programme. She co-curated ‘William Morris and the Bauhaus’ (2019), ‘Distant Fellowship: Morris and South Asia’ (2020) and ‘Young Poland: An Arts and Crafts Movement (1890–1918)’ (2021), which was the first major exhibition in the UK about this period of Polish craft production. Inglesby and her co-curators were awarded the Association for Art History Curatorial Prize for ‘Young Poland’. Most recently, Inglesby curated the show ‘Art Without Heroes: Mingei’, which was the first major UK exhibition about Japan’s arts and crafts movement. Inglesby has written chapters for the publications accompanying ‘Young Poland’ and ‘Enlightened Princesses’, a 2017 exhibition at the Yale Center for British Art that explored the lives of three German princesses in the 18th century through paintings and decorative objects.

