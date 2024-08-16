Still Performing: Costume, Gesture, and Expression in 19th Century European Photography

Captivated by the possibilities of photography and keen to establish it as one of the fine arts, photographers in the 19th century drew upon mythological, historical and biblical themes as well as popular culture in their staging of dramatic scenes. Their studios often rivalled those of bustling theatrical productions or Hollywood sets, strewn with props and costumes and replete with elaborate backdrops and lighting arrangements. To celebrate this colourful chapter in the history of photography, the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City is presenting an exhibition of some 65 images by 36 photographers (24 August–12 January 2025). Among the highlights is a hazy albumen print by Julia Margaret Cameron, Sir Galahad and the Pale Nun (1874), which was produced as an illustration for an edition of Tennyson’s Arthurian poetry cycle Idylls of the King.

