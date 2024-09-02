Writer, London

For more than three decades, Tanya Harrod has written widely about craft, art and design across books, magazines and newspapers. A leading champion of the handmade, she is the author of books including The Crafts in Britain in the 20th Century (1999), which won the Historians of British Art Book Award in 2000, The Last Sane Man: Michael Cardew – Modern Pots, Colonialism, and the Counterculture (2012) and The Real Thing: Essays on Making in the Modern World (2015). In 2004, Harrod co-founded the Journal of Modern Craft, the first peer-reviewed academic journal to take an international approach to the field, of which she is now co-editor. She is currently working on a book on the political and artistic lives of Rolf and Margaret Gardiner.

