Tirzah Garwood: Beyond Ravilious

This exhibition at the Dulwich Picture Gallery is the first major show in the UK to focus on Tirzah Garwood, bringing the artist and designer out of the shadow of her famous husband, Eric Ravilious (19 November–26 May 2025). More than 80 of Garwood’s creations are on display, including paintings, wood engravings, prints, marbled papers and collages that reflect her faux-naïf style and engagement with her surroundings, spanning from her days studying at the Eastbourne School of Art to 1950, the year before she died. This is the first time many of Garwood’s surviving works have been on public display; highlights include the oil painting Etna (1944) and a striking wood engraving of shoppers strolling along Kensington High Street (1929). Also on show are 10 watercolours by Ravilious, revealing the couple’s influence on each other.

Find out more from Dulwich Picture Gallery’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary