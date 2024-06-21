<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Women Impressionists

21 June 2024

Two Mothers and their Children in a Boat (1910), Mary Cassatt. Photo: CC0 Paris Musées/Petit Palais, Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris

This year, art institutions around the world are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first Impressionist exhibition, held in Paris in 1874. The National Gallery of Ireland is among those taking part in the festivities but, rather than focusing on household names such as Monet and Renoir, this exhibition is turning its attention to four women who were part of this male-dominated movement: Berthe Morisot, Eva Gonzalès, Marie Bracquemond and Mary Cassatt (27 June–6 October). Through some 60 works, the show demonstrates the contributions these women made to Impressionism and explores how they overcame all manner of barriers to see their work exhibited alongside their male contemporaries. Find out more from the National Gallery of Ireland’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Afternoon Tea (c. 1880), Marie Bracquemond. Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Petit Palais. Photo: Studio Monique Bernaz, Geneva/Association des Amis du Petit Palais, Geneva

Children on the Sand Dunes, Grandcamp (1778–78), Eva Gonzalès. National Gallery of Ireland

Summer’s Day (1879), Berthe Morisot. Photo: © The National Gallery, London

Recommended for you

Where are all the women Impressionists?

The work of Mary Cassatt, Berthe Morisot and their female contemporaries is now in great demand, but very short supply
Little Girl in a Blue Armchair, Mary Cassatt

How Mary Cassatt created a school of her own

The American Impressionist’s singular body of work is as hard to classify as ever

Picnicking with the Impressionists

Comparing the spreads on offer in scenes by Manet and Monet suggests that eating outdoors offered the artists a very particular kind of freedom

Current Issue

June 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Just Stop Oil protestors spray powder on Stonehenge

Greece welcomes Turkish rejection of Lord Elgin’s right to remove Parthenon marbles

United States returns hundreds of looted antiquities to Italy

Latest Comment

Do any political parties have a vision for the arts?

Should UK museums start charging entry fees again?

Why London’s auction houses are feeling so flat

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP