Women Impressionists

This year, art institutions around the world are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first Impressionist exhibition, held in Paris in 1874. The National Gallery of Ireland is among those taking part in the festivities but, rather than focusing on household names such as Monet and Renoir, this exhibition is turning its attention to four women who were part of this male-dominated movement: Berthe Morisot, Eva Gonzalès, Marie Bracquemond and Mary Cassatt (27 June–6 October). Through some 60 works, the show demonstrates the contributions these women made to Impressionism and explores how they overcame all manner of barriers to see their work exhibited alongside their male contemporaries. Find out more from the National Gallery of Ireland’s website.

