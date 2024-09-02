<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Aaron Angell

2 September 2024

Aaron Angell. Photo: Oskar Proctor

Artist and founder, Troy Town Art Pottery and Hoxton Gardenware, London

In 2018, the artist Aaron Angell founded Hoxton Gardenware in partnership with the arts charity Create London: an initiative designed to give young people aged 18–24 employment and training in the making and selling of wheel-thrown pottery. It is based in Troy Town Art Pottery, Angell’s studio in east London. Since its founding in 2014, Troy Town Art Pottery has provided free six-week residencies for some ten artists per year. The majority of the 80-plus artists who have taken up residencies there had not previously worked with clay. Works produced during these residencies are now in the collections of institutions including the Tate, Glasgow Museums and the Victoria and Albert Museum. In 2017, two rooms of Tate St Ives’ exhibition ‘That Continuous Thing: Artists and the Ceramics Studio, 1920–Today’ were dedicated to work made at Troy Town.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business

Recommended for you

Ilaria Puri Purini

Rome

Ferren Gipson

London

Rosa Park

Founder, Cereal magazine and Francis Gallery, Los Angeles and Bath

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP