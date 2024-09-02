Artist and founder, Troy Town Art Pottery and Hoxton Gardenware, London

In 2018, the artist Aaron Angell founded Hoxton Gardenware in partnership with the arts charity Create London: an initiative designed to give young people aged 18–24 employment and training in the making and selling of wheel-thrown pottery. It is based in Troy Town Art Pottery, Angell’s studio in east London. Since its founding in 2014, Troy Town Art Pottery has provided free six-week residencies for some ten artists per year. The majority of the 80-plus artists who have taken up residencies there had not previously worked with clay. Works produced during these residencies are now in the collections of institutions including the Tate, Glasgow Museums and the Victoria and Albert Museum. In 2017, two rooms of Tate St Ives’ exhibition ‘That Continuous Thing: Artists and the Ceramics Studio, 1920–Today’ were dedicated to work made at Troy Town.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business