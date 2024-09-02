<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 Craft

Rosa Park

2 September 2024

Rosa Park. Photo: Rich Stapleton

Founder, Cereal magazine and Francis Gallery, Los Angeles and Bath

Seoul-born Rosa Park has worked around the globe, with stints in Boston, New York, Vancouver, Paris, Bristol, Bath and Los Angeles, where she currently resides. In 2012, this nomadic lifestyle inspired Park to created Cereal magazine with her partner Rich Stapleton, a bi-annual travel and style magazine that focuses on the art, design and culture of a small selection of destinations in each issue. She edited the magazine for 10 years. In 2018, Park established Francis Gallery in Bath, then in 2022 opened a second location in Los Angeles; a third will open elsewhere in LA in 2025. Together, Cereal and Francis Gallery have become synonymous with a minimalist aesthetic that emphasises the importance of handmade objects. Francis Gallery represents some 35 artists and makers, with a particular focus on South Korean art and craft. Alongside her role as a gallery director, Park is also an art advisor and a board member of the Fashion Museum in Bath.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business

 

