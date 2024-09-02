<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
40 Under 40 Craft

Yinka Ilori

2 September 2024

Yinka Ilori. Photo: Lewis Khan

London

Incorporating Nigerian and British influences into his vibrant, playful craftwork, Yinka Ilori has developed a wide-ranging practice that includes furniture design and public art installations. His work is characterised by bold colours, striking geometric patterns and a strong narrative component, often drawing inspiration from African textiles and oral traditions. Ilori frequently uses waste products, transforming discarded furniture into distinctive pieces that tell a story; his design philosophy emphasises sustainability and community engagement, conceiving of craft as a way to spark conversations about culture and identity and celebrate multiculturalism. Notable projects include his transformation of 18 pedestrian crossings in London into colourful artworks, as part of the London Design Festival in 2021. His work is in the collections of the Design Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum, London, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

