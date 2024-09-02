New York City

Jordan Nassar uses craft techniques to create works that reflect on notions of homeland and heritage. The American artist belongs to the Palestinian diaspora and one of Palestine’s most emblematic making traditions is his primary medium: tatreez, a form of cross-stitch embroidery. In pieces such as A Stream is Singing Under the Youthful Grass (2020), Nassar punctuates fields of geometric patterning with landscapes that recall the paintings of Etel Adnan. More recently, Nassar has explored glass beading and tile mosaic. His work is in the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Rollins Museum of Art in Florida and elsewhere. He has had solo exhibitions at the Institute for Contemporary Art, Boston; Princeton University Art Museum, New Jersey; the Center for Contemporary Art, Tel Aviv-Yafo; Anat Ebgi Gallery, Los Angeles and James Cohan Gallery, New York, among others. He was awarded the Unbound United States Artists Fellowship in 2021.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Artists