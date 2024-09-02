<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Jordan Nassar

2 September 2024

Jordan Nassar. Photo: Alexander Rotondo

New York City

Jordan Nassar uses craft techniques to create works that reflect on notions of homeland and heritage. The American artist belongs to the Palestinian diaspora and one of Palestine’s most emblematic making traditions is his primary medium: tatreez, a form of cross-stitch embroidery. In pieces such as A Stream is Singing Under the Youthful Grass (2020), Nassar punctuates fields of geometric patterning with landscapes that recall the paintings of Etel Adnan. More recently, Nassar has explored glass beading and tile mosaic. His work is in the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Rollins Museum of Art in Florida and elsewhere. He has had solo exhibitions at the Institute for Contemporary Art, Boston; Princeton University Art Museum, New Jersey; the Center for Contemporary Art, Tel Aviv-Yafo; Anat Ebgi Gallery, Los Angeles and James Cohan Gallery, New York, among others. He was awarded the Unbound United States Artists Fellowship in 2021.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Artists

Recommended for you

Ferren Gipson

London

Abraham Thomas

Curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Fernando Laposse

London/Mexico City

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP