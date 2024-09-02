<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Abraham Thomas

2 September 2024

Abraham Thomas. Photo: Eileen Travell; © Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

From positions in arts institutions on both sides of the Atlantic, Abraham Thomas has curated exhibitions spanning architecture, fashion, craft, film and more. Since 2020, he has been the Daniel Brodsky Curator of Modern Architecture, Design, and Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He previously worked at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., first as the Fleur and Charles Bresler Curator-in-Charge of the Renwick Gallery, and then as Senior Curator at the Arts and Industries Building. Thomas has curated or co-curated exhibitions including ‘A Higher Ambition: Owen Jones’ (V&A, 2009), ‘Disrupting Craft’ (Renwick Gallery, 2018) and ‘Superstructures: The New Architecture 1960–90’ (Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, 2018). Before moving to the United States, he was director of Sir John Soane’s Museum in London. In 2014, during his tenure at the Soane, Thomas was selected for Apollo’s 40 Under 40 Europe list. He is a trustee of the Penland School of Craft in North Carolina.

