<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Fernando Laposse

2 September 2024

Fernando Laposse

London/Mexico City

Natural materials are at the heart of Fernando Laposse’s work. The Mexican artist and designer makes sculptural furniture, wall-based work and installations using the fibres of plants such as loofahs, avocados and agave. He is perhaps best known for Totomoxtle, named after the Nahuatl word for corn husks. In this series, Laposse uses the fibrous husks of heritage corn to create marquetry in tones of purple, red and cream, applied to cabinets, walls and tables and more. Other work includes his shaggy sisal Dogs, a series of sculptural stools and tabourets – sometimes dyed bright pink using crushed cochineal beetles – and towering sculptures of sloths. Laposse’s work is in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York, Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, among others. He was named Designer of the Year at the latest edition of the Mexico Design Fair and won the Future Food Design Award during Dutch Design Week in 2017.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Artists

Recommended for you

Roisin Inglesby

London

Spencer Bailey

Editor, journalist and collector, New York

Helen Ritchie

Cambridge

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP