Editor, journalist and collector, New York

For the American editor, writer and podcast host Spencer Bailey, professional and personal interests are entwined. Bailey has written widely on architecture, art, craft and design and is editor-at-large for Phaidon, editor-in-chief and co-founder of media company The Slowdown, and the host of the podcast ‘Time Sensitive’. The author of books including In Memory Of: Designing Contemporary Memorials (2020), At a Distance: 100 Visionaries at Home in a Pandemic (2021) and Tham ma da: The Adventurous Interiors of Paola Navone (2016), Bailey has filled his New York City apartment with 20th- and 21st-century art and design. These range from ceramics by Edmund de Waal and Kazunori Hamana, and furniture by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, to sculptures by the artist-woodworker Julian Watts. As he is co-chair of the board of trustees at the Noguchi Museum, New York, it’s fitting that his collection also includes Isamu Noguchi’s Akari Light Sculptures, as well as a rare teacup and saucer designed by the sculptor. He is also on the advisory council of the Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut.

