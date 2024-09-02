Secretary General of the Korea Association of Art & Design and independent curator, Seoul

Hyeyoung Cho began her professional life as a ceramic artist, before turning to artistic direction and the curation of arts festivals and exhibitions both in her homeland of South Korea and worldwide. Cho has often focused on the promotion of Korean craft and design abroad, as in her guest-curated 2015 exhibition ‘My Blue China’ for Fondation Bernadaud in Limoges, which in 2017 travelled to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London as ‘Contemporary Korean Ceramics’. She was international commissioner for the Gyeonggi International Ceramic Biennale in 2013, and art director of the Cheongju International Craft Biennale in 2015 and ‘Constancy and Change’, an exhibition of Korean ceramics at Milan Design Week in 2017. She has served on the judging panel of prizes including the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize and the Australian Design Centre’s MAKE Award.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Judges