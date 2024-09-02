<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
40 Under 40 Craft

Isabella Smith

2 September 2024

Isabella Smith. Photo: Jess Klingelfuss

Senior Editor, Apollo

Isabella Smith’s interest in ceramics began while working as a research assistant for a collector of British art pottery. After a master’s in art history at the Courtauld Institute of Art in London, where her research focused on the use of unfired clay in performance art, she worked as an editor first at Ceramic Review and then at the Crafts Council’s magazine, Crafts, before becoming senior editor at Apollo. She has contributed to publications including ArtReview, Frieze, the Guardian, the World of Interiors and the Times Literary Supplement. Her first book, Lucie Rie (Eiderdown Books), was published in 2022.

