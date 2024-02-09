<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

The Anxious Eye: German Expressionism and Its Legacy

9 February 2024

Apokalypse (1913), Emil Nolde. National Gallery of Art, Washington

German Expressionism can sometimes seem like little more than an exercise in gloom. The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC’s new exhibition of the movement certainly has its share of angst – Otto Dix’s grim etching of burnt skulls on the battlefields, for example, or Paul Gangolf’s bluntly titled lithograph Koksende Hure (‘Prostitute on Cocaine’) – but also of colour and light. The show, which features over 100 prints, drawings, sculptures, illustrated books and portfolios (both from the gallery’s collection and donated by collectors), celebrates the pioneers of the movement, from Erich Heckel to Emil Nolde. It also demonstrates how German Expressionism has influenced later artists, many of whom create work that muses not on the horrors of the first decades of the 20th century but on modern ills such as racism, pandemics and the climate crisis. Find out more from the National Gallery of Art’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Dead Men before the Position near Tahure (1924), Otto Dix. National Gallery of Art, Washington

Man in Prayer (1919), Erich Heckel. National Gallery of Art, Washington. © 2023 Artists Rights Society

Untitled (Man) (2017), Kerry James Marshall. National Gallery of Art, Washington

Recommended for you

Gesellschaft (Party) (1911), Emil Nolde.

Colour, controversy and religion in the art of Emil Nolde

From biblical scenes to garden paintings, the paintings of this German Expressionist reveal a complicated soul
The Storm (1906), Emil Nolde.

Shattered hopes and a descent into hell – German Expressionist prints in Glasgow

A remarkable collection of prints anticipate and address Germany’s turmoil after the First World War
Paul Klee in his atelier at the Bauhaus Weimar, 1923 (photo by Felix Klee). Zentrum Paul Klee, Bern; © Klee-Nachlassverwaltung, Hinterkappelen

Feat of Klee – how the Swiss-born artist saw comic potential in dark times

The final years of Paul Klee’s life coincided with the rise of Nazism – but the painter deployed his taste for humour and satire to the last

Current Issue

February 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – man dies after falling from Tate Modern

The week in art news – Carl Andre (1935–2024)

Iwona Blazwick steps down from the Istanbul Biennial

Latest Comment

Chaos into calm – the art of Taloi Havini

Caravaggio goes digital in Milan

Fifty years on, this biopic of Edvard Munch deserves a new lease of life

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP